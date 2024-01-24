Moj and ShareChat partner with Integral Ad Science

Moj and ShareChat, short video and social media platforms, have partnered with the global media measurement and optimisation platform Integral Ad Science (IAS) to deploy media quality measurement for the advertisers on its platform. Media Quality metrics are an important prerequisite for advertisers to safeguard their ad spends while advertising online.

Now, advertisers can measure and report viewability, invalid traffic, and app-level brand safety using tags embedded by IAS; they will get a post-campaign analysis report consisting of app-level brand safety, viewability, and invalid traffic scores, which would validate the success of their campaigns.

Media Quality measurement is important for Indian brands to inform their campaign success and optimise for high-quality impressions.

Gaurav Jain, chief business officer, ShareChat and Moj said, “We have been steadfastly committed to curating a safe and delightful social experience for our users and the advertising community. Our partnership with IAS further solidifies our position as a social media leader dedicated to protecting its advertising partners’ brand reputation and ensuring their messages resonate with their audience.”