mSix&Partners entrusted with the integrated media mandate for Kapiva

mSix&Partners, GroupM's youngest outcome-based agency, has secured the integrated media mandate for the new-age D2C Ayurvedic nutrition brand Kapiva, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will handle all aspects of media for Kapiva, including TV, print, radio, cinema and digital.

Kapiva is a homegrown brand and a key player in the Ayurveda and Wellness space, boasting a vast product portfolio of science backed Ayurvedic nutritional products consisting of freshly sourced, unadulterated natural ingredients that address everyday health needs in a holistic manner.

The brand has enlisted mSix&Partners’ expertise in data-led and audience-centric media planning to support its aggressive expansion plans, primarily on e-commerce platforms. The brand will also closely collaborate with mSix&Partners and utilize its capabilities in precision planning and data measurement to address unique business challenges.

Commenting on the development, Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, managing partner, mSix&Partners India said, "We are delighted to have partnered with Kapiva in its ambitious growth journey. We intend to capitalize on Kapiva’s unique positioning as a category creator in the segment to forge new business opportunities, design data-driven, consumer-centric plans and bolster memorable consumer engagement. Sharing the brand’s new age and aggressive attributes, we are more than excited to commence operations and harness our synergies on this mandate."

Romil Lodaya, senior vice president of marketing, Kapiva said, “Ayurveda is increasingly recognized worldwide as a proactive healthcare system, and as industry leaders, we are committed to consistently advancing awareness and adoption for our brand.

By leveraging mSix&Partners’ advanced capabilities, we intend to intricately understand consumer preferences and behaviors. This data-driven approach will enable us to tailor our communication strategies, ensuring that our message reaches the right audience at the right time and empower us to optimise our marketing strategies.”