Biz Moves: Omnicom Media Group, mSix&Partners and The Marcom Avenue

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Omnicom Media Group and Uber

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) UK has won the global media business of ride-hailing, food delivery, and freight transport services company Uber. The pitching process, which began in June 2023, as per the mandate, the global media network will handle media strategy, planning and buying across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), a media report stated.

mSix&Partners and Hamdard Laboratories

GroupM’s mSix&Partners has bagged the integrated media and social duties for Hamdard Laboratories. The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch. mSix&Partners will be handling all aspects of media which includes television, print, radio, digital, out-of-home, and cinema.

The Marcom Avenue and PriyaGold

360-degree marketing agency, The Marcom Avenue secured the performance marketing mandate for the brand, PriyaGold.

As part of this partnership, The Marcom Avenue will leverage its forte in data-driven insights, creative content, and digital strategies to enhance PriyaGold's brand visibility and market reach. The agency will focus on driving measurable results, optimising customer acquisition and increasing overall brand performance.