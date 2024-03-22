Mumbai Indians' sponsorship value soars by 20 percent in 2024 IPL season

Mumbai Indians continue to remain one of the most sought-after IPL franchises, achieving their most successful commercial year in the league's 17-year history. The team has added 12 new brands to their sponsorship roster, bringing the total to 26 brands, including 11 international and 15 domestic brands. This expansion reflects 20 percent increase in sponsorship value.

The new partners in 2024 include Skechers, Castrol, Goldi Solar, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Sanghvi S3 Group, Kingfisher, Kaspersky, Pokémon, NIC Ice Creams, Bugles, GK TMT and BGMI Krafton. This is in addition to the 14 existing partnerships that are being carried forward from the previous year.

“As MI continues to grow into a global brand, our partnership portfolio continues to diversify every year. Our ability to innovate and bring unique engagement opportunities to brands allows for the maximization of set objectives. The mixed-bag of portfolio allows us to enhance fan experiences while also enabling brands to make a long-lasting impression in the minds of our fans and audiences across the world. We are thrilled to be working with a lot of new age and young brands that will help us as well as the brands strike a chord with our young audiences,” said a Mumbai Indians spokesperson.

The 2024 roster of brands include go slice (Front of Jersey), DHL (Back of Jersey), IDFC First Bank (Right Chest), Jio (Lead Arm), Astral Pipes (Upper Non-Lead Arm), Skechers (Lower Non-Lead Arm), BP Castrol (Lead Leg) and Goldi Solar (Non-lead Leg) ,Usha (Lead Cap) and Garnier (Back of cap).