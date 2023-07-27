comScore

Quantum Brief

Myntra FWD onboards Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as brand ambassadors

By onboarding Khushi and Vedang to be the faces of FWD, Myntra aims to strengthen its bond with the Zoomers, further strengthening FWD as the go-to destination for the latest trends and fashion experiences.

By  Storyboard18Jul 27, 2023 4:03 PM
Myntra FWD onboards Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as brand ambassadors
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are all set to make their much-awaited acting debut.

Myntra, has announced the onboarding of young actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD, fashion experience tailored for Gen-Z on the platform. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters. 

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are all set to make their much-awaited acting debut. By onboarding Khushi and Vedang to be the faces of FWD, Myntra aims to strengthen its bond with the Zoomers, further strengthening FWD as the go-to destination for the latest trends and fashion experiences.

Speaking of the onboarding of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as FWD's brand ambassadors, Vijay Sharma, senior director - marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are  building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters  - Khushi Kapoor and  Vedang Raina - as the faces of FWD. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.” 

Speaking on her association with FWD, Khushi Kapoor, said, “I am super excited to be a part of Myntra FWD and it couldn’t be more fitting as my first-ever brand endorsement. FWD is built on the core principles of freshness, individuality, and trendiness, and these are the tenets that perfectly encapsulate the essence of fashion as I perceive it. Myntra is at the forefront of driving fashion-tech fusion for an immersive shopping experience, and FWD is an extension of that. I look forward to connecting deeper with my fans that share the mutual admiration for all things fashion through this association.”

Adding on, Vedang Raina, said, “Fashion is a relatively simple but a strong way for people to express their true selves. A unique offering like FWD is enabling millions of Zoomers to unlock their personal sense of style, giving them more confidence to be their authentic selves. I am thrilled to join Myntra’s squad of brand ambassadors and look forward to a stellar association where individuality is celebrated.” 


Tags
First Published on Jul 27, 2023 4:03 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Sony India onboards singer King as brand ambassador

Sony India onboards singer King as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Tata Consumer Products Q1 profit surges 22% to Rs 338 Cr, strong growth in India biz

Tata Consumer Products Q1 profit surges 22% to Rs 338 Cr, strong growth in India biz

Quantum Brief

DPIIT directs Copyright Societies to comply with Copyright Act 1957 to avoid legal action

DPIIT directs Copyright Societies to comply with Copyright Act 1957 to avoid legal action

Quantum Brief

SAT modifies order in Zee case; SEBI directed to appoint another whole-time member for fair hearing

SAT modifies order in Zee case; SEBI directed to appoint another whole-time member for fair hearing

Quantum Brief

Everstone Capital and Recognize invest in MediaMint

Everstone Capital and Recognize invest in MediaMint

Quantum Brief

Dentsu, Microsoft strengthens AI innovation partnership 

Dentsu, Microsoft strengthens AI innovation partnership 

Quantum Brief

Parle remains most chosen in-home FMCG Brand; Britannia tops OOH category: Kantar

Parle remains most chosen in-home FMCG Brand; Britannia tops OOH category: Kantar