Myntra FWD onboards Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as brand ambassadors

Myntra, has announced the onboarding of young actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD, fashion experience tailored for Gen-Z on the platform. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are all set to make their much-awaited acting debut. By onboarding Khushi and Vedang to be the faces of FWD, Myntra aims to strengthen its bond with the Zoomers, further strengthening FWD as the go-to destination for the latest trends and fashion experiences.

Speaking of the onboarding of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as FWD's brand ambassadors, Vijay Sharma, senior director - marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters - Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina - as the faces of FWD. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.”

Speaking on her association with FWD, Khushi Kapoor, said, “I am super excited to be a part of Myntra FWD and it couldn’t be more fitting as my first-ever brand endorsement. FWD is built on the core principles of freshness, individuality, and trendiness, and these are the tenets that perfectly encapsulate the essence of fashion as I perceive it. Myntra is at the forefront of driving fashion-tech fusion for an immersive shopping experience, and FWD is an extension of that. I look forward to connecting deeper with my fans that share the mutual admiration for all things fashion through this association.”