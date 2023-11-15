Network18's vibrant Diwali celebration: A festive fusion of fun and camaraderie

Network18's Diwali celebration was a jubilant affair, transforming the office into a festive hub pulsating with joy and energy. The celebrations included the ‘Diwali favourite’ Tambola, initially planned for 50 tickets per game but spiralled into a delightful chaos with over 100 tickets sold, sparking enthusiasm and a whirlwind of excitement.

The traditional clothing adorned by everyone added a colourful touch to the celebration, echoing the spirit of Diwali. The Rangoli competition showcased remarkable creativity, with one standout creation—a stunning rendition of Majnu's painting from the movie "Welcome"—capturing attention and inducing laughter.

Network 18's Diwali mantra: Lights, Camera, Quirk! 🎥✨



Network 18's Diwali mantra: Lights, Camera, Quirk!

Beyond the games and competitions, the celebration served as a unifying force, fostering connections across various departments and levels within Network18. Colleagues interacted, forming new friendships, and strengthening existing bonds, enriching the fabric of the workplace culture.

A dedicated Selfie point provided a modern twist, allowing everyone to capture cherished moments, while a spirited flashmob brought everyone together to shake a leg, transcending hierarchies and promoting inclusivity.