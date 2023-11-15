comScore

Network18's vibrant Diwali celebration: A festive fusion of fun and camaraderie

Beyond the games and competitions, the celebration served as a unifying force, fostering connections across various departments and levels within Network18.

By  Storyboard18Nov 15, 2023 5:59 PM
Network18's Diwali celebration was a jubilant affair, transforming the office into a festive hub pulsating with joy and energy. The celebrations included the ‘Diwali favourite’ Tambola, initially planned for 50 tickets per game but spiralled into a delightful chaos with over 100 tickets sold, sparking enthusiasm and a whirlwind of excitement.

The traditional clothing adorned by everyone added a colourful touch to the celebration, echoing the spirit of Diwali. The Rangoli competition showcased remarkable creativity, with one standout creation—a stunning rendition of Majnu's painting from the movie "Welcome"—capturing attention and inducing laughter.

Beyond the games and competitions, the celebration served as a unifying force, fostering connections across various departments and levels within Network18. Colleagues interacted, forming new friendships, and strengthening existing bonds, enriching the fabric of the workplace culture.

A dedicated Selfie point provided a modern twist, allowing everyone to capture cherished moments, while a spirited flashmob brought everyone together to shake a leg, transcending hierarchies and promoting inclusivity.

The Diwali celebration at Network18 encapsulated the essence of togetherness, creativity, and unity. It showcased the importance of celebrating traditions while fostering camaraderie within the Network18 family. The event emphasized that amidst professional commitments, taking time to celebrate and build relationships contributes significantly to a vibrant and dynamic workplace culture, leaving behind cherished memories and a lasting impact.


First Published on Nov 15, 2023 12:44 PM

