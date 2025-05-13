ONDC appoints Vibhor Jain as Acting CEO

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has announced that Vibhor Jain, currently the Chief Operating Officer and a part of the 8-member Executive Committee, will assume the role of Acting CEO with immediate effect. All executive powers will be transitioned to him as the organisation continues its process of identifying a new Managing Director and CEO.

With the transition to a single point of leadership, the responsibilities previously overseen by the 8-member Executive Committee will now be integrated under the Acting CEO's purview, marking the conclusion of the Committee's interim role.

Suresh Sethi, Board Member, ONDC, said, “The Executive Committee has done a commendable job of guiding ONDC during a critical phase of its journey. However, with several key strategic decisions underway, it is imperative to have a single point of leadership to drive cohesive execution. Vibhor has played a pivotal role in shaping ONDC’s operational framework, and the Board has full confidence in his ability to lead the organisation during this important transition.”

Jaxay Shah, Board Member, ONDC, said, "As Vibhor steps into the role of Acting CEO, the Board is confident in his ability to lead with clarity and purpose. His deep experience and unwavering commitment to ONDC’s mission make him well-suited to guide the organization forward as we continue to build an inclusive and open digital commerce ecosystem. We also acknowledge the Executive Committee for helping ensure continuity during the recent transition period."