Virat Kohli’s grand property portfolio: Inside the cricketer’s real estate empire

In a move that sent ripples through the cricketing world, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Sunday, ahead of India’s highly anticipated five-match series against England slated to begin June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

The announcement came via a lengthy Instagram post, where Kohli, 37, reflected on his nearly two-decade career. Revered for his fierce competitiveness and unwavering consistency, Kohli captained India to 40 Test victories, earning him the nickname “King Kohli” and securing his place among the sport’s modern greats.

While his on-field accomplishments are legendary, Kohli’s success extended far beyond the boundary ropes. With endorsement deals spanning global and domestic brands including Puma and Manyavar, he built a personal brand that now commands a net worth estimated at Rs 1900 crore, according to advisory firm Kroll. His income streams include endorsements, social media engagements, business ventures, and an extensive real estate portfolio.

A Glimpse Into Kohli’s Real Estate Holdings

Worli, Mumbai: Kohli owns a sprawling 7,171-square-foot sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Worli neighborhood. Purchased in 2016 for ₹34 crore, the four-bedroom residence is located on the 35th floor of Omkar 1973, a luxury residential complex developed by Omkar Realtors & Developers.

DLF Phase 1, Gurugram: In the National Capital Region, Kohli acquired a 10,000-square-foot home in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1. Estimated at ₹80 crore, the property features a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and high-end amenities fitting for one of cricket’s wealthiest figures.

Alibaug Holiday Villa: In 2022, Kohli purchased a parcel of land measuring 3,350 square meters in Zirad Village, Alibaug, for ₹19.24 crore. Two years later, he unveiled a completed holiday villa built in what he described as a "Californian Konkan" architectural style.

Commercial Investments and Leases: Beyond residential holdings, Kohli has made strategic investments in commercial real estate. According to data analytics firm CRE Matrix, he leased 12 office spaces in Gurugram’s Sector 68 in June 2024 for a monthly rent of ₹8.785 crore. The offices are housed in Reach Comercia, a corporate tower, with the lease registered under Mynd Integrated Solutions.