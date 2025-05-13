Brand Virat Kohli! Take a look at his biggest brand deals and businesses

ADVERTISEMENT
Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five-match Test series against England starting June 20. While Kohli may be stepping off the pitch in whites, he shows no signs of slowing down off it. With a staggering brand value estimated at approximately Rs 1,912 crore, Kohli remains a marketer’s dream and a commercial juggernaut.
From energy drinks to luxury cars, the 36-year-old cricketer's face graces campaigns across more than 30 brands, making him one of the most powerful brand ambassadors in the country. Kohli’s brand power is not just about visibility — it’s about value.
Kohli's bat sponsorship deal with MRF Tyres is worth Rs 100 crore over 8 years, which works out to around Rs 12.5 crore annually.
Luxury auto giant Audi India pays him over Rs 5 crore annually to be the face of their brand, aligning Kohli’s refined style with German precision. The cricketer's love for performance machines has also made this one of his longest-standing endorsements.
Among his other notable partnerships are Myntra, Boost, Nestlé, Hero MotoCorp, Flipkart, Noise, Blue Star, among others.
In the gaming space, Kohli signed a Rs 12 crore deal with Mobile Premier League (MPL) in 2019, a partnership that has been renewed due to its massive success.
Instagram’s Billion-Rupee Man!
Beyond television commercials, Kohli is a social media titan. According to a 2024 Hopper HQ report, he charges Rs 11.45 crore per Instagram post, placing him among the highest-paid athletes globally on social media with 272 million followers on Instagram. This digital dominance has secured him deals with emerging brands like Toothsi, Noise, Blue Tribe, Fire-Boltt, Rage Coffee, Vivo, etc.
From Puma to Agilitas...
In the latest bold business move, Kohli declined a Rs 300 crore renewal offer from Puma — his partner for eight years. Instead, he chose to invest in Agilitas, a homegrown sportswear and athleisure brand, taking ownership stakes and signaling a shift from ambassador to entrepreneur. With this, Kohli seems intent on shaping his post-cricket legacy around brand building and business innovation.
In 2017, Kohli inked a jaw-dropping Rs 110 crore deal with Puma for eight years, making him the first Indian sportsperson to sign a single-brand endorsement of this magnitude. The deal included a mix of cash and stock options, and gave birth to his own athleisure brand, One8, under Puma’s umbrella.
Kohli - the business man
The Indian cricket star whose influence extends far beyond the pitch, has built a growing business portfolio that reflects his diverse interests and brand appeal.
His entrepreneurial ventures include the sportswear label One8 and the casual dining chain One8 Commune, as well as a stake in the athleisure brand Wrogn.
Kohli has also invested in a range of emerging lifestyle and wellness companies, among them the plant-based meat start-up Blue Tribe, the specialty beverage company Rage Coffee, wellness technology firm Hyperice, the Chisel network of fitness centers, and the fashion and retail platform Universal Sportsbiz.
As Kohli signs off with “#269,” marking his final Test cap, he leaves behind a legacy that stretches far beyond cricket as the brand Virat Kohli is only getting started.