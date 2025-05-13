Brand Virat Kohli! Take a look at his biggest brand deals and businesses

Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five-match Test series against England starting June 20. While Kohli may be stepping off the pitch in whites, he shows no signs of slowing down off it. With a staggering brand value estimated at approximately Rs 1,912 crore, Kohli remains a marketer’s dream and a commercial juggernaut.

From energy drinks to luxury cars, the 36-year-old cricketer's face graces campaigns across more than 30 brands, making him one of the most powerful brand ambassadors in the country. Kohli’s brand power is not just about visibility — it’s about value.

Kohli's bat sponsorship deal with MRF Tyres is worth Rs 100 crore over 8 years, which works out to around Rs 12.5 crore annually.

Luxury auto giant Audi India pays him over Rs 5 crore annually to be the face of their brand, aligning Kohli’s refined style with German precision. The cricketer's love for performance machines has also made this one of his longest-standing endorsements.

Among his other notable partnerships are Myntra, Boost, Nestlé, Hero MotoCorp, Flipkart, Noise, Blue Star, among others.

In the gaming space, Kohli signed a Rs 12 crore deal with Mobile Premier League (MPL) in 2019, a partnership that has been renewed due to its massive success.

Instagram’s Billion-Rupee Man!

Beyond television commercials, Kohli is a social media titan. According to a 2024 Hopper HQ report, he charges Rs 11.45 crore per Instagram post, placing him among the highest-paid athletes globally on social media with 272 million followers on Instagram. This digital dominance has secured him deals with emerging brands like Toothsi, Noise, Blue Tribe, Fire-Boltt, Rage Coffee, Vivo, etc.

From Puma to Agilitas...

In the latest bold business move, Kohli declined a Rs 300 crore renewal offer from Puma — his partner for eight years. Instead, he chose to invest in Agilitas, a homegrown sportswear and athleisure brand, taking ownership stakes and signaling a shift from ambassador to entrepreneur. With this, Kohli seems intent on shaping his post-cricket legacy around brand building and business innovation.

In 2017, Kohli inked a jaw-dropping Rs 110 crore deal with Puma for eight years, making him the first Indian sportsperson to sign a single-brand endorsement of this magnitude. The deal included a mix of cash and stock options, and gave birth to his own athleisure brand, One8, under Puma’s umbrella.

Kohli - the business man

The Indian cricket star whose influence extends far beyond the pitch, has built a growing business portfolio that reflects his diverse interests and brand appeal.

His entrepreneurial ventures include the sportswear label One8 and the casual dining chain One8 Commune, as well as a stake in the athleisure brand Wrogn.

Kohli has also invested in a range of emerging lifestyle and wellness companies, among them the plant-based meat start-up Blue Tribe, the specialty beverage company Rage Coffee, wellness technology firm Hyperice, the Chisel network of fitness centers, and the fashion and retail platform Universal Sportsbiz.