NueGo launches marketing campaign targeting young adults

NueGo, electric inter-city bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, has launched three 10-second advertisements as part of a marketing campaign targeting young adults aged 18-35. The ads are: "On-Time Departure," "Noiseless Travel," and "Safety for Women."

The new ad campaign aims to connect with customers and showcase the benefits of choosing NueGo for their travel needs.

"On-Time Departure": The first ad in the campaign showcases that passengers can rely on NueGo for on-time departures, ensuring they reach their destination as scheduled.

"Noiseless Travel": The second ad highlights the noiseless experience passengers can enjoy on board.

"Safety for Women": In the third ad, the focus is on ensuring women feel secure during their journeys.

The campaign will be played on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be rolled out in key operational locations including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Indore and Bhopal.