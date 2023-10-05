NueGo launches marketing campaign targeting young adults

NueGo, electric inter-city bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, has launched three 10-second advertisements as part of a marketing campaign targeting young adults aged 18-35. The ads are: "On-Time Departure," "Noiseless Travel," and "Safety for Women."
The new ad campaign aims to connect with customers and showcase the benefits of choosing NueGo for their travel needs.
"On-Time Departure": The first ad in the campaign showcases that passengers can rely on NueGo for on-time departures, ensuring they reach their destination as scheduled.
"Noiseless Travel": The second ad highlights the noiseless experience passengers can enjoy on board.
"Safety for Women": In the third ad, the focus is on ensuring women feel secure during their journeys.
The campaign will be played on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be rolled out in key operational locations including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Indore and Bhopal.
Devndra Chawla, chief executive officer and managing director of GreenCell Mobility, stated, "Our new ad campaign reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and secure travel experience for our passengers. Whether it's reaching your destination on time, enjoying a peaceful journey, or ensuring the safety of all travellers, NueGo has you covered with our fleet of new, electric buses. We look forward to improving the standard of customer experience in the industry, while serving the needs of all passengers who are in search of a reliable travel partner that also serves the planet.”