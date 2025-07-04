Adcounty Media lists at 53% premium, debuts at Rs 130 on BSE SME

ADVERTISEMENT
AdTech firm Adcounty Media has made a stellar debut on BSE SME on Friday. The digital-first advertising firm opened at a premium of 52.94% at Rs 130 compared from the issue price of Rs 85.
The issue was opened for opened for bidding from June 27, 2025 to July 1, and the price band was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share, with a face value of Rs 10. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Adcounty was subscribed 251.70 times.
The brand tech company's IPO involved issuance of 59.63 lakh equity shares, with a book-built issue worth Rs 50.69 crore.
Established in 2017, the company operates in eight countries. The firm provides advertising solutions that leverage automation, Artificial Intelligence, and programmatic advertising.
According to the company, it customise the services based on the businesses, such as e-commerce, FMCG, Edtech, gaming, brand development, and BFSI.
Some of the services include programmatic advertising that ensures conversion ratios and ad spend, search engine optimisation, papy per click, cost per acquisition, cost per sale, cost per lead, cost per install campaigns, etc.
Adcounty clocked a revenue of Rs 68.89 crore in fiscal year 2025 and registered a profit of Rs 13.75 crore.
The company has plans to allocate the proceeds from this issuance to improve technological infrastructure, hire talents, expands internationally and cover general corporate expenses and working capital needs.