Panasonic Life Solutions India launches new TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’ amidst ICC World Cup 2023

The TVC conceptualized by Wondrlab, comprises the messaging about utilizing the enormous gatherings of Indian families to watch the World Cup.

By  Storyboard18Oct 5, 2023 11:25 AM
The overall messaging of the campaign emphasizes on the importance of load sharing especially in Indian households which sets the narrative of - ‘Jab cricket ka bukhaar chadhega, load toh badhega.’

Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a campaign focusing on the value of high-quality electrical products by being pertinent with the ICC World Cup season. The TVC conceptualized by Wondrlab, comprises the messaging about utilizing the enormous gatherings of Indian families to watch the World Cup. The overall messaging of the campaign emphasizes on the importance of load sharing especially in Indian households which sets the narrative of - ‘Jab cricket ka bukhaar chadhega, load toh badhega.’

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Yoshiyuki Kato, deputy managing director, PLSIND and managing director, PEWIN, said, “With the Cricket World Cup season approaching, our focus is to encourage consumers to share the load without any fear, while stating that, investing in quality products helps extend the life of gadgets, establishing Anchor by Panasonic as a first-rate electrical player in its segment.”

Commenting on the release of this TVC, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder Wondrlab said, “People are not too involved in switches, wires and MCBs as a category. We wanted to set up the context with situations and endearing nuances that people can relate to.” In addition to TV advertisements during the cricket world cup, Panasonic is also releasing the campaign digitally on platforms like YouTube and Meta pan India to reach a wider audience.


First Published on Oct 5, 2023 11:22 AM

