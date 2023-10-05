Panasonic Life Solutions India launches new TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’ amidst ICC World Cup 2023

Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a campaign focusing on the value of high-quality electrical products by being pertinent with the ICC World Cup season. The TVC conceptualized by Wondrlab, comprises the messaging about utilizing the enormous gatherings of Indian families to watch the World Cup. The overall messaging of the campaign emphasizes on the importance of load sharing especially in Indian households which sets the narrative of - ‘Jab cricket ka bukhaar chadhega, load toh badhega.’

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Yoshiyuki Kato, deputy managing director, PLSIND and managing director, PEWIN, said, “With the Cricket World Cup season approaching, our focus is to encourage consumers to share the load without any fear, while stating that, investing in quality products helps extend the life of gadgets, establishing Anchor by Panasonic as a first-rate electrical player in its segment.”