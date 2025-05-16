Indians boycott travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan amid Indo-Pak tensions, cancellations surge 250% on MakeMyTrip

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, travel bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan have witnessed a sharp decline, following reports that both nations expressed support for Pakistan. In response, a wave of online calls urging Indians to boycott travel to these countries has gained traction.

Travel platform MakeMyTrip reported a 60% drop in bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan, along with a staggering 250% increase in flight cancellation requests over the past week. "Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week," said a MakeMyTrip spokesperson. "In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey."

Other travel agencies have seen similar patterns. According to a media report, EaseMyTrip recorded a 22% cancellation rate for Turkey and 30% for Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Ixigo and Pickyourtrail have suspended bookings to both countries together.

Tracking refunds: What travellers should know

For Indian travellers cancelling their trips, here's a guide to tracking refunds based on airline policies.

Indigo refund policy:

- Refunds for cancelled tickets are processed after deducting cancellation fees.

- Processing time: Up to 7 working days.

- For bookings made through travel agencies, refunds are processed back to the agency's account, and passengers must contact the agency directly to claim the amount.

Air India refund policy:

- For direct bookings via website or app: Go to the Air India support portal and click ‘Status Check on Pending Refund’ to track your request.

- Through travel agents or third-party websites: Contact your travel agent or booking website directly to inquire about refund status.

- Bookings via Air India offices: Visit the same ticketing office where the booking was made to check refund status.

- Processing time: Refunds typically take 7–10 business days.

In complex cases, such as incorrect payment methods or bank issues, delays may occur. If a refund isn’t received within 15–20 business days, raise a concern via Air India’s customer support portal using your case ID.

General refund timelines across airlines:

- Credit card refunds: 7–14 business days.

- Direct debit refunds: 7–14 business days post receipt of complete bank details.