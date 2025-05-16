Mast or Meh: Crompton, CashKaro, Muthoot FinCorp - who nails the ad game and who fizzes out?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts.

That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention.

Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: CashKaro

Agency: Inhouse

CashKaro’s latest spot, GOATies, is a cheeky roast of reward systems that leave users chasing shiny-but-pointless coins. Set in a spoofed-up Roadies-style audition, the ad pits a pompous goat against a no-nonsense interrogator who calls out the bluff — coins with expiry dates and hidden catches are no match for cold, hard cashback. The humour is crisp, the punches land well, and the goat’s over-the-top swagger adds just the right dose of ridiculous.

Meh

Brand: Muthoot FinCorp

Agency: Moonshot

Even King Khan can’t polish this gold into something watchable. Muthoot FinCorp’s new campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan tries to turn loan worries into comedy but ends up looking like a half-hearted skit stitched together with leftover punchlines and a lot of brand love. Yes, SRK’s charm is intact - but he’s been handed a script that’s more cringe than clever. Dancing to impress loan officers? That’s not quirky, it’s just awkward.

Mast

Brand: Tata Coffee Grand

Agency: 82.5 Communications

Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee’s new digital spot is a breezy little mood-lifter. Set in the pulse of a busy metro, it captures that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of connection between two strangers: a subtle sketch, a knowing glance, and a shared “Coffee?” that says more than words could. The ad nails the urban rom-com vibe without going overboard. It’s light, relatable, and refreshingly low-key. No forced drama, no overcooked romance; just two people, one cold coffee, and a moment that makes the commute feel a little warmer (ironically).

Meh

Brand: KFC India

Agency: FCB Neo

KFC India's latest ‘EPIC SAVERS’ campaign is more soggy than crispy. The spot tries too hard to go viral, stuffing in Mrunal Thakur fainting, Danish Sait in triple roles, Gen Z slang, and paparazzi chaos, all in 30 seconds. It’s like biting into a bucket hoping for Original Recipe and getting only filler. The “9 for 299” chant gets old fast, and the over-the-top acting feels more confused than comical. Sure, the deal’s great… but the ad? Not finger lickin’ fun.

Mast

Brand: Crompton

Agency: BBDO

Crompton’s latest spot for the Fluido fan spins an artful twist into home appliances, literally. Set in a sculptor’s studio-turned-auction house, the ad cleverly reimagines a ceiling fan as a piece of high art. The BBDO-conceptualised film builds intrigue with its sculptural metaphors and ends with a satisfying design reveal. It’s sleek, it’s quiet, and it’s got enough style to make you forget it’s just a fan. Cool move, Crompton.

Meh

Brand: Policybazaar

Policybazaar’s latest ad featuring Kapil Sharma is a strange brew of pop culture cosplay and awkward messaging. Dressed like Gandalf met a kung-fu villain, Sharma plays a soul-harvesting grim reaper who fumbles through a skit that’s more confusing than convincing. The ad tries to spook viewers into buying term insurance, but the oddball humour lands with a thud. Instead of driving urgency, it feels like a bad sketch from a forgotten comedy show. A serious subject like life insurance deserves a smarter pitch, not a costume party with an identity crisis.

Mast

Brand: Apollo Hospitals