India may discourage film shooting, destination weddings in Turkiye, Azerbaijan amid Indo-Pak tensions

The Indian government is likely to discourage its citizens from visiting Turkiye and Azerbaijan following the two nations' vocal support for Pakistan amid tensions with India.

Official sources have indicated that Indian tourism, film production, and educational collaborations with these countries could soon face sharp curbs, according to media reports.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan had publicly condemned India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan reportedly deployed Turkish drones extensively during the operation.

The move could have far-reaching implications, especially in the tourism and entertainment sector. In 2023 alone, over 3 lakh Indians visited Turkiye and more than 2 lakh travelled to Azerbaijan. With both countries emerging as hotspots for Indian destination weddings and luxury tourism, the expected drop in travel could impact their tourism revenues significantly.

"Indians spend crores of rupees on weddings and holidays in these countries. The government is actively considering steps to slow down such spending in nations that supported Pakistan against India," sources privy to the development told PTI.

The entertainment industry has also reacted swiftly. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have called on Indian filmmakers and artists to boycott Turkiye as a shooting destination. Sources said the government will not offer any support to film shoots planned in either Turkiye or Azerbaijan going forward.

India’s trade ties with the two countries are already under review. In the April–February period of 2024–25, India exported goods worth USD 5.2 billion to Turkiye and USD 86.07 million to Azerbaijan.

Imports from Turkiye stood at USD 2.84 billion and from Azerbaijan at USD 1.93 million in the same period. Key exports to these countries include mineral fuels, electrical equipment, auto parts, pharma products, and textiles.