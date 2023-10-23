PepsiCo's Lay's rolls out 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Lay's has reintroduced cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in its latest campaign – 'No Lay's, No Game.'

Lay's is set to introduce the internationally renowned 'No Lay's No Game' campaign to the Indian audience, which is globally acclaimed for its association with sports tournaments.

In the TVC, Dhoni embarks on a unique quest, going door-to-door to check if fans have Lay’s stocked up at home while they enjoy every heart-pounding boundary, every nail-biting wicket, and every cheer-worthy moment on the field. As Dhoni knocks on different doors, he is received by a series of delightful reactions, ranging from astonishment to exhilaration and even frantic searches for Lay's.

Speaking about campaign and introducing MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador, Saumya Rathor, category lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “Lay's, an OG chip, holds a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. The brand is excited to reunite with the beloved cricketer, MS Dhoni, as the face of Lay's, solidifying the deep bond between the brand and our cricket-obsessed nation. We are confident that this dynamic partnership and ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ campaign will continue to deliver boundless joy to consumers and remind them to continue to elevate their match-viewing experience with Lay's chips. So, grab your Lay's, join the game, and make your experience even more extraordinary!"

Expressing his excitement on his association with Lay’s, Dhoni, commented, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Lay’s family once again. Game-watching and Lay’s indeed go hand in hand, and the 'No Lay’s, No Game' campaign brilliantly captures the essence of this unique connection. As someone who has been so closely associated with sports for years, I know that Lay’s makes the moments even more special. So, next time you settle in to watch the game, remember to stock up on Lay’s and enjoy the match with its delightful flavours!"