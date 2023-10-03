comScore

Philips collaborates with esports platform College Rivals for Philips OneBlade

In this association, College Rivals will represent Philips OneBlade during the tour of its gaming trucks across twenty college campuses in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2023 4:47 PM
There will be on-ground challenges with the product to highlight how it provides a ‘No Nicks, No Cuts’ grooming experience. The collaboration aims to redefine the intersection of gaming, grooming and innovation. (Image Source: Philips India via Instagram)

Philips India announces collaboration with College Rivals, India's collegiate esports platform, to drive campus presence for its male grooming product, Philips OneBlade. Further venturing into the world of gaming, this is the third strategic partnership in a year that aims to strengthen the brand’s commitment to reaching the GenZ audience.

In this association, College Rivals will represent Philips OneBlade during the tour of its gaming trucks across twenty college campuses in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. To resonate with the GenZ audience of these campuses, Philips will be playing the brand film ‘Move Fearlessly’ on the truck. The company will apply various marketing assets such as L-Brands and other inventory to effectively deliver the brand’s key message.

There will be on-ground challenges with the product to highlight how it provides a ‘No Nicks, No Cuts’ grooming experience. The collaboration aims to redefine the intersection of gaming, grooming and innovation.

Deepali Agarwal, business head, of personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "At Philips, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, and creating meaningful experiences for our consumers. Philips One Blade is our unique proposition for teenage boys. We want to empower them to make bold and unconventional choices and Move Fearlessly. Our collaboration with College Rivals for the Gaming Tour in multiple cities is a testament to that commitment. We are extremely excited to be a part of the gaming universe and connect with the GenZ gamers. We believe that with OneBlade, Gen Z boys now not only have a great grooming partner, but also a brand that empowers them to ‘Move Fearlessly’.”


