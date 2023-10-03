Philips collaborates with esports platform College Rivals for Philips OneBlade

Philips India announces collaboration with College Rivals, India's collegiate esports platform, to drive campus presence for its male grooming product, Philips OneBlade. Further venturing into the world of gaming, this is the third strategic partnership in a year that aims to strengthen the brand’s commitment to reaching the GenZ audience.

In this association, College Rivals will represent Philips OneBlade during the tour of its gaming trucks across twenty college campuses in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. To resonate with the GenZ audience of these campuses, Philips will be playing the brand film ‘Move Fearlessly’ on the truck. The company will apply various marketing assets such as L-Brands and other inventory to effectively deliver the brand’s key message.

There will be on-ground challenges with the product to highlight how it provides a ‘No Nicks, No Cuts’ grooming experience. The collaboration aims to redefine the intersection of gaming, grooming and innovation.