Ixigo restricts routes to Turkey, Azerbaijan; Chairman Bajpai calls it 'right thing as Indian'

At a time when geopolitical tensions are influencing consumer sentiment, homegrown travel platform Ixigo is taking a decisive stand that blends national interest with business strategy. Speaking at Network18’s Powering Bharat Summit, Chairman Aloke Bajpai revealed that the company has imposed travel restrictions to nations like Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"We serve Bharat - in FY25 we had about half a billion Indian users. We felt like it was right thing to do as an Indian. In the good times is when we need to think twice about where our money is going and what causes it is supporting. It was a decision taken to respect the sentiments of millions of our users and also for their safety. I wouldn't feel very safe travelling to countries who have supported our enemy states," Bajpai said.

He further added that India as a country is extremely resilient. "For us, our domestic bookings are back at levels similar to before the conflict. I don't think there is a safety or threat perception that people are feeling. But the inbound part could be where the impact and perception may take some time to settle."

The move comes amid a wave of public concern over travel to countries perceived to support India's adversaries.

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and DG (Tourism), highlighted the strength of India’s domestic travel base. “With 250 crore domestic trips annually, the industry is anchored by local demand,” Billa said, downplaying the potential blow to the tourism sector. “Public sentiment is driving the change, not government diktats. Businesses are responding to what travelers are feeling.”