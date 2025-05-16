Hyundai Motor India posts Rs 5,640 cr profit in FY25, bets big on EVs, global exports

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,640 crore for FY25, witnessing a 7% decline from Rs 6,060 crore reported in the previous fiscal. The revenue for the year stood at Rs 69,193 crore, down marginally from Rs 69,829 crore in FY24. Despite a marginal drop in revenues compared to the previous year, the carmaker emphasized sustained profitability, robust SUV demand, and a strategic pivot toward electric mobility and export-led growth.

The company witnessed the highest ever domestic SUV contribution at 68.5%, with strong traction across urban and rural markets, in the same period. Creta marked another year of undisputed leadership, with more than 30% market share in the midsize SUV space, it reported. The company launched the Creta Electric, marking its formal entry into the EV space.

The company reported a 4% decline in its consolidated profit after tax, which stood at Rs 1,614 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The drop was primarily attributed to softer domestic sales during the period. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 1,677 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Despite the dip in profit, the company’s revenue from operations saw a modest increase, rising 1.5% year-on-year to Rs 17,940 crore in the March quarter as compared with Rs 17,671 crore in the year-ago period.

HMIL reported domestic sales of 599,000 units and export volumes of 163,000 units, underscoring its strong performance in emerging international markets even as domestic demand showed signs of softening.

Looking ahead to FY26, Hyundai expects domestic growth to align with industry estimates of low-single digit expansion, but aims to grow exports by 7–8% through increased focus on global markets.

The company has unveiled an ambitious product roadmap, including 26 launches by FY2030, 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) models and 6 EVs, alongside plans to introduce hybrid powertrains and scale capacity with its upcoming Pune plant.

Commenting on the company’s results, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, said, “Launch of products like Creat Electric and Alcazar FL along with seamless product refreshments across segments helped us in maintaining our competitive edge. Hyundai’s strong brand presence in key global emerging markets enabled us to endure headwinds and sustain export volumes during the year. The year gone by signifies our resilience in the financial performance by way of sustained revenues and healthy operating margins attributable to improved realisations and effective cost control measures."

“The aggressive pipeline and capacity expansion will power Hyundai’s next phase of growth in India,” Kim added.