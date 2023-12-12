Prasar Bharati invites e-tenders for marketing and PR agency ahead of its OTT launch: Exclusive

Prasar Bharati, is venturing into the OTT space and is leaving no stone unturned to create the right kind of buzz around it. After releasing a draft Request for Proposal (RFP) document, outlining goals, features of the platform, vendor bidding processes, and additional specifications in September, the pubcaster has now invited e-tenders from marketing and public relation agencies to pitch for a multi media agency contract.

As per tender specifications, the services of the agency will be used pre, during and post launch of the OTT platform. The launch of the platform is scheduled for the first half of January 2024. Duration of the services will be 12 months, extendable based on performance review.

Scope of work

Prasar Bharati is looking for an agency that would provide end to end launch and communications strategy for branding along with marketing and PR activities and to implement a 360-degree Media Campaign activity with timelines spread across the first 12 months.

The agency will also be required to create media plans for OTT platforms across Television (News, Music/Entertainment etc.) channels and work with the media sales team of Prasar Bharati to develop a hyperlocal advertising plan.

The selected agency will also be responsible for designing and naming the logo of the platform, associated schematics, standardising the colour scheme, etc.

The scope of work will also include conceptualising, designing non-traditional and attractive merchandise for different audiences as per requirement and advising Prasar Bharati on appropriate media options and formats for marketing campaigns.

Conceptualising and conducting events and launches to promote the OTT platform, carrying out research related activities to capture market and consumer trends, mapping important Key Opinion Leaders (KoL) across M&E trade, A&M, creative, and social impact communities for brand communication and marketing are some of the other roles the agency would play.

While looking at traditional communication tools such as press release distribution (in 100 Tier 1, Tier II and Tier III cities and towns in 18 languages), Prasar Bharati is also looking at engaging social media influencers across categories and languages to engage during the launch.The agency who wins the bid will be responsible for implementing the same.

The agency will also be working on content seeding and amplification from Prasar Bharati OTT handles and pages.

With their OTT platform, Prasar Bharati wants to leverage the unprecedented speed at which customers are adopting OTT platforms.