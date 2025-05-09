Swiggy's losses mount to Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25 amid soaring ad expenses

Food and grocery delivery Swiggy Ltd has reported significant losses amid a rise in advertisement and sales promotion expenses in the fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2025.

The Bengaluru-based company registered consolidated losses of Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25. Last fiscal, in the same quarter, Swiggy's losses were at Rs 554.7 crore--an increase of 94.8% year-on-year. Swiggy's rival Zomato also posted losses in Q4 FY25. Zomato reported a 78% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore in Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, the ad and promotional expenses of the company have soared to Rs 977.7 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, up 135.4% YoY. In Q4 F24, Swiggy's marketing and promotional expenditure was Rs 415.2 crore.

Overall, Swiggy's losses have widened from Rs 2350.2 crore in FY24 to Rs 3116.7 crore in FY25. On the other hand, its ad expenses surged to Rs 2711.7 crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 1850.7 crore in FY24.

The revenue from operations of Swiggy in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4410 crore.

The supply chain and distribution segment accounted for the majority of its revenue at Rs 2,004 crore in the Q4 FY25, followed by the food delivery segment at Rs 1629.3 crore. Swiggy's quick commerce vertical, Instamart, registered a revenue of Rs 689 crore in the March quarter FY2025.

The revenue of operations for Swiggy Instamart has witnessed a 117.6% YoY rise in fiscal 2025.

According to the filings, Instamart's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2129.5 crore compared to Rs 978.5 crore in FY24. Whereas, Zomato's quick commerce vertical, Blinklit's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,301 crore in FY25 versus Rs 806 crore in FY24.