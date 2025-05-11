            
IPL eyes mid-May restart following India-Pakistan ceasefire

The Indian Premier League is set to resume by May 16 or 17 following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

By  Storyboard18May 11, 2025 10:45 PM
The Indian Premier League is poised to resume as early as May 16 or 17, following a week-long suspension prompted by the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, according to a PTI report. The announcement of a ceasefire on Saturday has cleared a path for the tournament’s return, though uncertainty remains regarding the venue for the final match, currently slated for Kolkata.

Discussions over the resumption took place on Sunday, as members of the IPL Governing Council and officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met to draft a revised schedule. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said deliberations were still underway, as per the report.

Quoting BCCI officials the report stated that, as of now, there is no final decision on the IPL, with BCCI officials actively working on solutions. The secretary and the IPL chairman are said to be in talks with franchises and stakeholders. It added, the IPL is likely to recommence with the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow — the fixture originally scheduled for May 9. Matches are likely to be restricted to four venues, with Delhi and Dharamsala not expected to host additional games.

On May 9, the BCCI decided to suspend the TATA IPL 2025 for one week. The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans. The cricket governing body stated, "while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders."

It added, "At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces."

"While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation."


First Published on May 11, 2025 10:45 PM

