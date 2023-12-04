Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warrior bags six brand partnerships

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League is almost upon us, and the Bengal Warriors, one of the founding teams in the competition are putting in the hard yards, and preparing with great gusto, as they aim to land the title.

Coached by K. Baskaran, the Bengal Warriors, who recently released a new jersey, will continue to wear the Sports Gaming News Only website DafaNews’ logo as the front of the jersey partner. Meanwhile, on the back of the jersey, the Warriors will have the Kajaria Ceramics logo.

On the right arm, the Maninder Singh-led team will sport the Royal Green logo and on the left sleeve it will sport - the League 11 logo. One of India’s news organisations, Zee News have acquired the rights for their crest to be on the shorts. And Big FM logo will be on the nape of the jersey.

“At Kajaria Ceramics, we are aligned towards to helping the Indian sporting ecosystem, and the Bengal Warriors have continuously shown an aptitude towards upliftment of indigenous sports. The Warriors always put in their very best at every step and leave it all out there, which is something that is inspiring of sorts for us,” said Rishi Kajaria, JMD, Kajaria Ceramics Limited.

Speaking on the association, Abhay Ojha, chief executive officer, Zee Media expressed, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Bengal Warriors Kabaddi, a partnership that aligns seamlessly with Zee News' commitment to showcasing excellence. This association not only strengthens our dedication to promoting diverse sports but also enhances our brand visibility. We believe it's a winning combination that will contribute significantly to our business success."

“We are excited about this association with Bengal Warriors, one of the most formidable teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. Royal Green as a brand that embodies a perfect blend of success and quality finds synergy in Kolkata’s Pro Kabaddi League team Bengal Warriors, who are the perfect blend of strength, tenacity, agility and endurance. The Royal Green brand franchise is dedicated to support and encourage the spirit in which this team plays such an exciting exhilarating sport. Looking forward to an adrenaline-packed Kabaddi season,” said Virat Maan, chief executive officer, ADS Group.