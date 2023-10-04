comScore

Publicis makes changes to its work-from-home policy

Publicis Groupe chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun discussed the requirements of the new policy in a YouTube video.

By  Storyboard18Oct 4, 2023 6:29 PM
Publicis Groupe chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun said, while the agency network has made efforts to maintain the “best of both in-person and remote working” since the start of the pandemic, there is a disproportionate part of remote working is “actually leading to siloed work, less collaboration, sometimes stunted creativity, fewer innovation and decreasing productivity.” (Image taken from @Publicis Groupe via YouTube)

French ad network Publicis wants all its employees globally to return to the office three days a week, including mandatory presence on Mondays and no consecutive remote working days beginning on January 1, 2024.

Publicis Groupe chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun discussed the requirements of the new policy in a YouTube video. He said, while the agency network has made efforts to maintain the “best of both in-person and remote working” since the start of the pandemic, there is a disproportionate part of remote working is “actually leading to siloed work, less collaboration, sometimes stunted creativity, fewer innovation and decreasing productivity.”

The new policy will require all employees globally to be in the office — either Publicis’ or their clients’ — for a minimum of three days a week. No one will be permitted to work remotely for more than one consecutive day will be permitted. Everyone will also need to be in-person on Mondays. Medical exceptions and remote contracts already established will be honored.


First Published on Oct 4, 2023 6:29 PM

