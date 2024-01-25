comScore

Quantum Brief

Punit Goenka addresses Zee employees; ensures no layoffs due to failed merger

Punit Goenka started his address about the failed Zee-Sony merger to employees with "Jai Shree Ram". He also mentioned the Adani rumours.

By  Storyboard18Jan 25, 2024 4:08 PM
Punit Goenka addresses Zee employees; ensures no layoffs due to failed merger
In an internal address to Zee employees on Thursday, Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises addressed the fallout with Sony.

In a 3 pm address today, Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, spoke to Zee employees following the termination of the $10 billion merger with Sony. Starting the speech with ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ Goenka emphasized the need for the team to move forward.

“It is time to move on as a team, more importantly as a family.The intrinsic value and fundamentals of Zee remain unmatched,” he said.

Goenka urged employees to remain laser focused on the business.

“At ZEE, we never believe in looking behind,” he said,

He also dismissed rumours and emphasised on the company's forward-looking approach referring to Adani’s being interested in Zee.

Goenka also assured there would be no layoffs due to the failed merger, and increments and bonuses would be performance-based.

“We are an asset that a lot of global brands keep looking at,” Goenka said.

“The merger has taken away a lot of capital but we are still a cash positive company and we have significant cash reserves,” he added.


Tags
First Published on Jan 25, 2024 3:21 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Anil Kumar Lahoti appointed as new chairman of TRAI

Anil Kumar Lahoti appointed as new chairman of TRAI

Quantum Brief

Delhi HC rules in favour of Deepika Padukone’s 82E; allows usage of Lotus Splash mark

Delhi HC rules in favour of Deepika Padukone’s 82E; allows usage of Lotus Splash mark

Quantum Brief

Delhi HC orders to delete WhatsApp and Telegram channels misusing Sequoia Capital trademark

Delhi HC orders to delete WhatsApp and Telegram channels misusing Sequoia Capital trademark

Quantum Brief

Amitabh Bachchan raises concerns over AI face mapping in film industry

Amitabh Bachchan raises concerns over AI face mapping in film industry

Quantum Brief

Deepfaking a deepfake: HDFC's campaign won in traction but lost in trust

Deepfaking a deepfake: HDFC's campaign won in traction but lost in trust

Quantum Brief

Zee shareholders seek transparency on merger fallout with Sony

Zee shareholders seek transparency on merger fallout with Sony

Quantum Brief

Atomberg Technologies becomes official partner of BCCI

Atomberg Technologies becomes official partner of BCCI

Quantum Brief

Zee promoters eye increased shareholding amidst merger fallout

Zee promoters eye increased shareholding amidst merger fallout