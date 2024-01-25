Ayodhya experience was completely surreal: Punit Goenka

Punit Goenka addressed ZEE employees on Thursday, exactly three days after Sony sent them a termination intimation for the $10 million merger. While Goenka spoke at length about the merger fallout and its impact he also shared anecdotes from his recent Ayodhya visit on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Talking about the energy level at the event and appreciating the way the ceremony was organised, executed and managed he said, “The Ayodhya experience was completely surreal."

“Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi made a point to prove to the world that we too can build the Vatican of this country,” he added.

Goenka was seen participating in the Ram Mandir celebrations on January 22, coinciding with the day when Sony issued a merger termination notice, seeking a $90 million termination fee.