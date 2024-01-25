comScore

How it Works

Ayodhya experience was completely surreal: Punit Goenka

Punit Goenka was seen participating in the Ram Mandir celebrations on January 22, coinciding with the day when Sony issued a merger termination notice, seeking a $90 million termination fee.

By  Storyboard18Jan 25, 2024 4:00 PM
Ayodhya experience was completely surreal: Punit Goenka
“Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi made a point to prove to the world that we too can build the Vatican of this country,” Punit Goenka added.

Punit Goenka addressed ZEE employees on Thursday, exactly three days after Sony sent them a termination intimation for the $10 million merger. While Goenka spoke at length about the merger fallout and its impact he also shared anecdotes from his recent Ayodhya visit on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Talking about the energy level at the event and appreciating the way the ceremony was organised, executed and managed he said, “The Ayodhya experience was completely surreal."

“Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi made a point to prove to the world that we too can build the Vatican of this country,” he added.

Goenka was seen participating in the Ram Mandir celebrations on January 22, coinciding with the day when Sony issued a merger termination notice, seeking a $90 million termination fee.

"As I arrived at Ayodhya early this morning for the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha, I received a message that the deal that I have spent 2 years envisioning and working towards had fallen through, despite my best and most honest efforts. I believe this to be a sign from the Lord. I resolve to move ahead positively and work towards strengthening Bharat’s pioneering M&E Company, for all its stakeholders. Jai Shri Ram," Goenka had shared in a tweet.


Tags
First Published on Jan 25, 2024 3:58 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Zee Studios hits pause on new films: Report

Zee Studios hits pause on new films: Report

How it Works

Digital news publishers body seek regulatory amendments for fair compensation and revenue sharing in India

Digital news publishers body seek regulatory amendments for fair compensation and revenue sharing in India

How it Works

FTC to investigate deals between tech giants and Generative AI companies

FTC to investigate deals between tech giants and Generative AI companies

How it Works

Good Glamm to close its funding round after deal with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Good Glamm to close its funding round after deal with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

How it Works

Publicis Groupe plans to invest 300mn euros over 3 years to become an “Intelligent System”

Publicis Groupe plans to invest 300mn euros over 3 years to become an “Intelligent System”

How it Works

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola targets 1 billion customers, to scale up EV 2-wheeler ride-hailing

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola targets 1 billion customers, to scale up EV 2-wheeler ride-hailing

How it Works

Data of 750 million Indian mobile users stolen in alarming cybersecurity breach

Data of 750 million Indian mobile users stolen in alarming cybersecurity breach