Saffola Honey unveils new packaging on Sundarbans Day

Marico Limited’s Saffola Honey is all set to introduce a packaging refresh for its Saffola Honey Active on the occasion of Sundarbans Day, February 14. The brand has also unveiled an immersive CGI video as part of its campaign. This video presentation will be visually showcased around Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and historic railway terminus, adding a touch of grandeur to the unveiling.

The new campaign aims to generate excitement and anticipation surrounding the new Saffola Honey Active pack, which embodies the brand's promise of natural and unadulterated honey sourced from forests and pristine regions including Sundarbans. With the refreshed packaging, consumers can now experience the essence of the new pack in a visually appealing and attractive format.