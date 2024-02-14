comScore

Saffola Honey unveils new packaging on Sundarbans Day

The brand has also unveiled an immersive CGI video as part of its campaign.

The new campaign aims to generate excitement and anticipation surrounding the new Saffola Honey Active pack, which embodies the brand's promise of natural and unadulterated honey sourced from forests and pristine regions including Sundarbans.

Marico Limited’s Saffola Honey is all set to introduce a packaging refresh for its Saffola Honey Active on the occasion of Sundarbans Day, February 14. The brand has also unveiled an immersive CGI video as part of its campaign. This video presentation will be visually showcased around Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and historic railway terminus, adding a touch of grandeur to the unveiling.

The new campaign aims to generate excitement and anticipation surrounding the new Saffola Honey Active pack, which embodies the brand's promise of natural and unadulterated honey sourced from forests and pristine regions including Sundarbans. With the refreshed packaging, consumers can now experience the essence of the new pack in a visually appealing and attractive format.

Speaking about the new packaging refresh, MVaibhav Bhanchawat, Chief Operating Officer, India & Foods Business, Marico Ltd., expressed enthusiasm, stating: "We're excited to introduce the refreshed packaging for Saffola Honey Active, now presenting a captivating new look that reflects the purity and natural essence of our honey which includes honey from Sunderbans Forest. To celebrate this refresh, we've unveiled a CGI video that brings the packaging redesign to life, showcasing the journey of Saffola Honey Active from the Sundarbans to your table. It's a delightful visual treat that complements the packaging refresh and reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional honey experience."


First Published on Feb 14, 2024 2:12 PM

