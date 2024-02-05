SBI Life Insurance launches campaign #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro

SBI Life Insurance has launched its latest campaign, #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro, which connects with the public through emotional storytelling and real-life stories. The campaign emphasizes the delicate balance between pursuing personal dreams and fulfilling family responsibilities, featuring people who have bravely pursued their passions while remaining devoted family members.

The campaign tells the story of Rishabh, a man who made the brave decision to leave his job and start his own business. What makes Rishabh's story stand out is that his entrepreneurial leap coincided with the arrival of his first child. The narrative beautifully captures Rishabh's unwavering dedication, demonstrating his resilience and hard work as he deals with the challenges of entrepreneurship while ensuring the financial well-being of his growing family.

The emotional high point of the campaign occurs when Rishabh's now 16-year-old daughter presents a prototype she created, mirroring her father's dedication to dreams and responsibilities. The campaign's compelling message, "Sapna Hai Toh Poora Karke Dikhao" (If you have a dream, show it by fulfilling it), echoes all through Rishabh's journey and his daughter's imitation, emphasizing the possibility of achieving personal goals while fulfilling family responsibilities.