Self-care brand 82°E rolls out a campaign for 82°E Man, men's skincare products

82°E, a self-care brand co-founded by Deepika Padukone and Jigar Shah, has launched a range of men’s skincare products under 82°E Man – an extension of brand 82°E. The latest offering includes an innovative 2-in-1 Moisturiser with SPF 40 PA +++ with Gotu Kola and Ceramides, and a 3-in-1 Face, Beard and Body Cleanser with Arjuna and Betaine in two fragrance variants: Fresh Citrus and Woody Oud.

The launch campaign of 82°E Man has been conceived and executed by Tilt Brand Solutions, a part of Quotient Ventures – in association with design studio Sharpener. The campaign highlights an approach to self-care.

Speaking about the campaign, Keerthana Ramakrishnan, chief marketing officer, 82°E said, “Our expansion into 82°E Man – new products for a new audience - is another pivotal moment in our business. This means two things for us: first, it's an opportunity for us to evolve and add new dimensions to our own understanding of self-care, given the nuances within men’s personal care. Second, it's an opportunity to bring new self-care experiences to men's routines, drawing from the best of what we've offered so far as well as what we know about this demographic. Here’s hoping that we connect with our newer audiences as effectively as we have done previously, and that we can layer and nuance self-care for everyone over time.”