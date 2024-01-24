Shankar Mahadevan on partnering with Cipla to help kids embrace their resilience and strength

Come winter, and India’s capital Delhi becomes one of the most populated cities in the world. The onset of winter triggers soaring pollution. There is little to no rain to diffuse toxins. On top of that, farmers in neighbouring states burn their crop residue, directing black smoke to a national capital already reeling from the chemicals and gases left in the air from the firecrackers burst during Diwali.

No wonder, then, that medicos, using Delhi as a case study, even if extreme, speculate that in the coming years children will be more prone to airway disorders like asthma. To combat any disease, one needs to be aware first and this is where Cipla comes in. The pharmaceutical company has launched the next phase of its Tuffies public awareness campaign by partnering with Shankar Mahadevan to promote paediatric respiratory care awareness.

In a chat with Storyboard18, the musician says he was taken aback by the misconceptions that society has about asthma and its treatment. Thus he decided to create a song that could inspire and empower kids, especially those with asthma. With the help of the lyricist Irshad Kamil, Mahadevan created the song for the Tuffies campaign that delivers the message that even if a kid has asthma, they are still ‘tuff’. Edited excerpts:

What was the thought process behind creating the anthem for the Tuffies campaign? Can you tell us a bit about how you ideated, conceptualised the music and lyrics?

When I was first approached for this project, my immediate focus was on immersing myself in the mission set forth by the Tuffies campaign. I was taken aback by the widespread prevalence of conditions like asthma in India, especially among the little ones. And what was even more troubling was the wrong idea society has about the condition and its treatment as well as the diminished opinion of those living with it. All of which can have quite the effect on a child’s ability to dream big. So, I decided to create something special—a song that could inspire and empower kids, like a cheer for kids across the country, especially those with asthma. With the help of the talented lyricist Irshad Kamil, we made the Tuffies song which delivers a spirited message that even if a kid has asthma, they are still tough (tuff). With a catchy tune and confidence-boosting lyrics, kids can groove and chant, embracing their resilience and strength.

Since it had to appeal to children and caregivers alike, was your main challenge finding a balance to ensure resonance with both the diverse audience groups?

The lyrics are crafted to be simple and easy to sing along to, creating an overall playful beat that captures the attention of both kids and their parents. To enhance relatability, the song is sung by kids themselves. Recognising the power of music as a storytelling tool, I believe the song provides a wonderful opportunity for parents to engage in informed and open conversations on various topics. Whether it's raising awareness about asthma, instilling values of acceptance towards peers with different conditions, or emphasising the importance of respiratory and overall health, the song acts as a catalyst for meaningful discussions. This is crucial, as a child's perspective on their condition is significantly influenced by their parents' outlook.

Why is the concept of creating music for a purpose important? Do you feel music is an effective advertising and marketing tool that brands should employ on a larger scale?

Creating music with a purpose is not just about melodies and lyrics; it's about weaving emotions and messages into the fabric of sound. Music has the extraordinary power to transcend barriers, connect hearts and inspire change. In the context of campaigns, specifically those that are meant to spread awareness, music becomes a compelling tool, capable of enhancing a message and creating lasting impressions. Its ability to evoke feelings makes it a potent force for fostering connections and leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences. Initiatives like Tuffies by Cipla beautifully exemplify how music can be seamlessly integrated into awareness campaigns, creating a powerful symphony that not only entertains but also educates, uplifts and resonates with diverse audiences.

Why did you choose to partner with Cipla for this consumer campaign? What resonated with you about the campaign? Now that the song has been released, what do you feel should be the next steps to ensure it allows for local and hyperlocal awareness?