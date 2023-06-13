Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar calls out The Media Ant for using her picture without consent

Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar called out The Media Ant for using her picture in a billboard ad without her consent. A few weeks back, even celebrated former batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s name and image were misused to advertise and promote products including fat-burning spray and belly burner oil. A case had been registered by Tendulkar’s assistant with the Mumbai Police.

This is abs unauthorised use, breach of privacy & needs to be taken down asap. pic.twitter.com/kxFArZT8Qo — Namita (@namitathapar) June 12, 2023

Some netizens were supporting Thapar, while others didn’t consider it unethical. According to the latter, if a celebrity posts their personal life on a site like Twitter, it is technically not a breach of privacy. Some tweets were even funny like the one below.

Someone did something wrong and it needs to be stopped. — Bob Is Here To Explain (@ExplainThisBob) June 12, 2023