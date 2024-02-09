Snacking brand Samosa Singh partners with actor Sunil Grover for its latest ad film

Samosa Singh, an Indian food startup company has partnered with actor and comedian Sunil Grover to launch its first advertisement film. Through a humorous and lighthearted narrative, the film showcases the joy of eating popular Indian snack samosas.

The one-minute commercial features Sunil Grover’s comedic timing and pleasant attitude which aligns with Samosa Singh’s brand values. The film also depicts the thrill and excitement that is accompanied by the nostalgia of childhood.

Shikhar Veer Singh, the founder of Samosa Singh expresses that the collaboration with Sunil Grover goes beyond being just an advertising campaign. Instead, It’s a celebration of the brand’s originality.

“We feel that this collaboration would not only make the audience laugh but also leave a lasting taste and impression, underlining Samosa Singh's dedication to offering delight with crispy, savoury samosa”.

Nidhi Singh, co-founder of Samosa Singh, emphasised the importance of having versatile actor Sunil Grover onboard. Speaking about the partnership, she added, “His wit and charisma perfectly complement the ethos of our brand, and we feel this partnership will appeal to our target audience.”