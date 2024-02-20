Sony Pictures Networks bags exclusive media rights for inaugural season of Indian Street Premier League

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, has announced that its exclusive media rights for the inaugural season has been bagged by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). Under the terms of the agreement, SPNI has secured the broadcast rights and the league’s matches will be broadcasted on both linear television and the OTT platform.

The OTT platform Sony LIV will stream the competition on a free-to-all basis, democratizing access to cricketing action for audiences nationwide. On television, matches will be telecasted on channels Sony Ten 2 & Ten 2 HD, with select matches to be simulcast on Sony Ten 5 & Ten 5 HD reaching viewers across the Indian sub-continent, excluding Pakistan.

The league will take place from 6th March to 15th March 2024 from 5 pm to 10 pm in Mumbai.

The league is supported by legends of the game and film stars. Some of the key names include: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Suriya and others.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, "With the philosophy of ‘#Street2Stadium,’ the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 is bound to revolutionize cricket’s popularity in India while also retaining its true essence. As a sport often considered a religion in India, street cricket is typically the starting point of every cricketer’s journey in the country. We strongly believe in the concept of the tournament and are delighted to partner with ISPL for the live broadcast of all games on Sony Sports Network. Our endeavour is to elevate the interest and popularity of the sport, making it a delightful watch for all cricket and sports fans in the country."

Ashish Shelar, core committee member, ISPL, "With Sony Pictures Networks India securing the broadcast rights for ISPL, we are thrilled to embark on this new chapter. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey, promising an unparalleled viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts."

Amol Kale, core committee member, ISPL, "The partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India for broadcast rights is a ground breaker for ISPL. This alliance not only enhances the league's visibility but also amplifies the thrill of tennis ball cricket. We look forward to a compelling synergy between ISPL and Sony."

Suraj Samat, commissioner, ISPL, "Sony Pictures Networks India bagging the broadcast rights is a testament to the growing appeal of ISPL. As we continue to discover talent in tennis ball cricket, this partnership will bring the excitement of our league to a broader audience, making cricket more inclusive and engaging."