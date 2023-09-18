Sunfeast Marie Light partners with Southern actor Jyotika to celebrate its relaunch in Tamil Nadu

Sunfeast Marie Light, from ITC, has announced Jyotika as its new brand ambassador. This partnership celebrates the relaunch of Sunfeast Marie Light in Tamil Nadu with a fresh and heartwarming TVC featuring Jyotika. The campaign not only highlights the biscuit’s crunchier and tastier attributes, it also underscores the emotional payoff – advocating for a strong team between a couple. The tagline, "Light Moments Make a Strong Team" attempts to showcase the importance of light moments spent between husband and wife which are vital for a strong bond between them.

The core message of the campaign, "Strong Teams: Born from Light Moments between Couples”, encapsulates the essence of Sunfeast Marie Light. The brand's goal is to underscore the significance of treasuring those uncomplicated, delightful moments in our lives, particularly those shared between couples, which foster deeper connections with those we love dearly.

Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, said, "We are delighted to have the incredibly talented and well- celebrated Jyotika as the face of Sunfeast Marie Light. The purpose of Sunfeast Marie Light is to help create a strong team in every household in Tamil Nadu, which can happen when couples spend quality time with each other over a cup of tea and Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits. It’s like a dugout moment where couples come together, reflect, share and re-energize for the everyday race.”