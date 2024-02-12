comScore

Super Bowl: Ads that scored the greatest touchdowns

Let’s take a look at some of the stand-out ads over the years.

By  Aashrey BaligaFeb 12, 2024 6:28 PM
Advertising during the Super Bowl has become a sought after thing. Brands battle it out to secure a 30-second spot, making the $7 million price tag sound inconsequential.

The Super Bowl is one of the greatest sporting events of all time. With festival-like atmosphere, viewership of millions all over the world and one of, if not the most expensive ad rates in the whole world. The 2023 Super Bowl saw advertisers pay an average of $7 million to showcase a 30 second commercial during the broadcast.

Pepsi - Cindy Crawford (1992)

Well, we had to start with this one. Didn’t we? Cindy Crawford, a red Lamborghini, two pre-teen kids and Pepsi - a match made in heaven some would say. Pepsi rolled out this advert to promote the new design of its cans. The ad became extremely popular, and is even talked about today. In fact, it was so iconic, it warranted not just one remake in 2018 but also an Indian version of it as well, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. This one’s evergreen. Change our minds!

Prime Hydration - 2023

This one isn’t a stand-out for the way the ad is made. It’s great, don’t get us wrong. But, what makes this one deserve a spot on this list is the fact that Prime’s 2023 Super Bowl ad is the first and only influencer-run and owned company to bag a spot and showcase an ad during the Super Bowl. Millions of dollars spent, two names - KSI and Logan Paul, that’s all the marketing they need. Speaks volumes about where the brand is today.

Volkswagen - The Force (2011)

Probably the best car ad of all time. Change our minds! A kid dressed up as Darth Vader, one of the most iconic movie sound tracks, incredibly innocent, yet, absolutely masterful. Mini-Darth Vader tries to use the power of the Force on everything from his toys to the pet dog to treadmills and chasing machines, unfortunately, to no avail. The Force finally works on the Volkswagen car after his parents secretly turn it on remotely, encouraging the child’s antics. Simply heartwarming.

McDonald’s - The Showdown (1993)

Two basketball legends - Michael Jordan and Larry Bird battling it out against each other for a bag of Big Mac and fries, what could possibly go wrong? Well, for one, it’s never ending. Neither of them ever misses a shot. So, like Jordan says, “I think we’re going to be here a while. I suggest you get a Big Mac.” They each give the other a challenge, harder than the prior. But, what they want is what they get. This one’s just to great to ignore.

Coca-Cola - Hey Kid, Catch (1980)

This one was for the history books, literally. Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene, was known for his ruthless gameplay. The ad showcases Greene’s soft side when a kid offers him a bottle of Coca-Cola after a tough game. In return, Greene gives the kid his game-worn jersey by saying the famous words, “Hey kid, catch.” The ad became so popular that it saw a number of parodies - even including one featured in the popular American TV show The Simpsons.


First Published on Feb 12, 2024 6:21 PM

