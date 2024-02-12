Super Bowl 2024: All the stand-out ads to watch

Despite financial constraints, advertisers have been keen to show up for Super Bowl LVIII.

CBS nearly sold out all its advertising slots for the event by the beginning of November, with a 30-second ad reportedly going between the price of $6.5 and $7 million. While some brands have rolled out their ad teasers featuring celebrities cameos, others have made their complete Super Bowl commercials available for the public domains.

KAWASAKI

Kawasaki, the motorcycles and off-road vehicles manufacturer, will debut a 30-second Super Bowl ad via Goodby, Silverstein, and Partners. The commercial aims to promote their new 'Ridge Side by Side' vehicle. Titled 'Business In The Front, Party In The Back', the ad humorously showcased various mullet hairstyles, including a special appearance by the WWE legend 'Stone-Cold' Steve Austin, who's famously bald. The full-length ad was released on Jan 25th.

M&Ms

The Mars brand M&Ms will feature a 30-second ad during the first quarter's initial break of the Super Bowl, managed by BBDO New York. This will be M&M's ninth appearance in the Super Bowl since 1998. The campaign aims to highlight the 'power of fun', while building on its previous successful Superbowl ads. A teaser video released on Jan. 23 introduces NFL figures Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith to M&M’s Almost Champions Ring of Comfort, which features real diamond peanut butter.

BMW

BMW is returning to SuperBowl with a 60-second ad, after skipping it in 2023. The ad, managed by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, will emphasize electric vehicles and feature actor Christopher Walken. Walken's involvement was disclosed in a 15-second teaser named "Agent" on Jan. 31, where he questions the purpose of advertising an advertisement. On Feb. 2, BMW released a second teaser showing Walken driving a BMW and listening to Usher's "Yeah!" The teasers and the game-day ad were directed by Bryan Buckley and will be shared on various platforms including Meta, TikTok, Amazon, Roku, and YouTube.

DOVE

Dove returns to the Super Bowl after an 18-year hiatus to air a 30-second spot in the first quarter with the motto, #KeepHerConfident. This aligns with its partnership with Nike to launch Body Confident Sport, to promote and boost body confidence in girls aged 11 to 17. The ad features Venus Williams, Steve Young, and Kylie Kelce, and was created by Ogilvy. Titled "Hard Knocks," the ad showcases young girls enduring physical challenges in sports, set to "It’s the Hard Knock Life." Daniel Fisher, Ogilvy's global executive creative director, emphasized the emotional trauma girls may face in sports due to body changes. The ad aims to entertain while highlighting the importance of building confidence in girls, as many quit sports due to low body confidence.

MICHELOB ULTRA

Lionel Messi makes his Super Bowl debut in a commercial that highlights his exceptional soccer skills and his apparent allegiance to Michelob Ultra. The ad features Messi receiving support from NFL icon Dan Marino and a nod from Jason Sudeikis, known for his role in "Ted Lasso." Together, they create a dynamic and engaging advertisement that showcases Messi's mastery on the field while promoting Michelob Ultra in a lighthearted and memorable way.

KIA

Kia America will aira 60-second ad during the big game, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and showcasing the 2024 Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV. The ad, scheduled for the fourth quarter and managed by David & Goliath, anchors an integrated marketing push for the automaker's new flagship vehicle. Kia's teaser spot, unveiled on February 2nd, features the new vehicle with narration by a young ice skater, marking Kia's 15th Super Bowl appearance and its third consecutive showing after skipping the 2021 game.

CROWDSTRIKE

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company, is set to air a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. Scheduled for the second quarter 2-minute warning break, the ad will reimagine the classic Western theme, highlighting the role of cybersecurity in thwarting malicious attacks. The teaser, styled in a Western motif and produced by internal agency RedBird with collaboration from RadicalMedia, Zoic, Nice Shoes, Union Editorial, Lime Santa Monica, and Howdy Sound, precedes the full-length spot. Last year, CrowdStrike made its Super Bowl debut with a creative take on the story of the Trojan Horse.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats teaser indicated that, celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham are going to star in a comprehensive advertisement for the brand. The teaser acknowledges the viral excerpt from their Netflix documentary series, where David amusingly denies his wife's assertion of having a 'working-class' upbringing.