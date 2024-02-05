Tata Motors unveils 'Karo Life Control Mein' campaign

Tata Motors, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched ‘Karo Life Control Mein’ campaign for its connected commercial vehicles platform – Tata Motors Fleet Edge. The campaign illustrates how it empowers businesses to take charge of their operations, optimise resources and elevate overall fleet performance.

The campaign debuts 15 distinctive films, each dedicated to highlighting unique attributes of the platform. Each film features a narrator, who plays a pivotal part in bringing to life the benefits of Fleet Edge that enhances operational efficiency and creates a user-friendly system for fleet management.

Commenting on the campaign, Shubhranshu Singh, chief marketing officer, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Centred around empowering users with seamless control over fleet operations, the campaign perfectly aligns with the overarching theme of 'Karo Life Control Mein.' The series blended simple messaging of Fleet Edge’s benefits with subtle humour. Each story has been meticulously crafted keeping in mind the genuine challenges our customers encounter in fleet operations, and hence, relating to them. Every aspect of series is thoughtfully designed to address and alleviate the pain points, ensuring that our solution not only meets but exceeds the expectations of customers for seamless and efficient fleet management."