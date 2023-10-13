comScore

Tata Projects to modernize IT landscape with SAP solution

Tata Projects now will have access to SAP’s latest cloud innovations in augmented analytics and intelligence to modernize its IT landscape.

Having a unified technology platform will empower Tata Projects to simplify complex data sources across the organization while providing a single source of truth for its teams. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that Tata Projects – one of the technology, engineering, procurement and construction companies in India – is accelerating its business transformation journey by leveraging the RISE with SAP solution and surrounding cloud solutions.

Tata Projects now will have access to SAP’s latest cloud innovations in augmented analytics and intelligence to modernize its IT landscape. Having a unified technology platform will empower Tata Projects to simplify complex data sources across the organization while providing a single source of truth for its teams.

“Embracing the cloud is no longer a technological choice, but a strategic imperative,” said Vinayak Pai, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Projects. “Cloud solutions from SAP will not just help us transform digitally but also empower our teams to innovate, accelerate project lifecycles, drive efficiency and infuse agility across the board.”

“I’m delighted to continue working with Tata Projects to help them harness the innovative power of the cloud through RISE with SAP,” said Scott Russell, member of the executive board of SAP SE and lead of Customer Success. “With the power of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, Tata Projects will be able to collaborate even more easily across their operations. We’re excited to support Tata Projects’ success with SAP.”


