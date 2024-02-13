Terribly Tiny Tales unveils Instagram film with Philips Airfryer on Valentine's

Terribly Tiny Tales, a storytelling platform unveils an IG film titled #MakeNotBuy with the Philips Airfryer, featuring newlyweds Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur, urging viewers to express their affection by preparing a romantic homemade meal for their partners this Valentine's Day. The campaign portrays the idea that homemade gestures of love are irreplaceable, whether it's cooking a favorite meal from scratch, baking cookies with care, or crafting a handmade card.

The ad campaign is crafted to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 with a romantic culinary gesture with the help of a Philips AirFryer, to pleasantly surprise your better half and strengthen your bond. The essence of the love campaign is to add an extra layer of love, warmth and personalization to Valentine’s Day 2024, igniting passion and affection in your relationship. It encourages viewers to rekindle the romance this Valentine's day by cooking a hearty homemade meal for your partner. The IG film features the recently married dance icon and actress Mukti Mohan and Indian Actor & Model Kunal Kapoor, for the first time as newlyweds, adding more authenticity and depth to the narrative.

Anuj Gosalia, CEO of TTT, “ TTT has always celebrated the idea of romance and enduring relationships with every campaign. The #MakeNoBuy campaign for Valentine’s Day 2024, in collaboration with Philips AirFryer, celebrates the nuances of love and highlights the power of simplicity and warmth, in expressing love to your partners. With this campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to rediscover the joy of making for their loved ones, transcending beyond the conventional notions of romance. The campaign celebrates the charm of old school romance, and encourages viewers to go the old-fashioned way this Valentine’s. We believe that cooking for your partner, a seemingly ordinary act, holds immense power in conveying affection and strengthening bonds. We are certain that the campaign will be a success in stirring affection amongst partners and will encourage them to experiment with cooking. There couldn't be a better collaboration than with Philips Air Fryer for the campaign to endorse this property, to weave a magical narrative that resonates deeply with our audiences.”