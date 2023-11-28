comScore

The Advertising Club announces partnership with Mudra Institute of Communications

The programme is designed to help experienced professionals as well as freshers develop contemporary need of the hour capabilities.

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2023 5:09 PM
Spanning nine weeks, the programme will cover the basics and advanced technicalities of performance marketing, social media marketing, display advertising, email and affiliate marketing, SEO and SEM, targeting and audience segmentation, Generative AI, machine learning and much more, ensuring a holistic learning experience. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

The Advertising Club announced partnership with India’s marketing and communication management institute, MICA – The School of Ideas, for an online programme on performance marketing. Kickstarting in January 2024, the initiative is aimed towards empowering individuals with industry-relevant skills and knowledge through a curated leadership and management development module on performance marketing.

The 36 hours live online programme is curated in a workshop format by the industry and academic experts and will include a significant level of self-study. Designed for advertising and marketing professionals, creative specialists, digital marketing experts, and learning enthusiasts, the performance marketing programme will include live teaching sessions, self-learning, group-learning and will culminate with an evaluation which will include assessments, presentations and quizzes.

Spanning nine weeks, the programme will cover the basics and advanced technicalities of performance marketing, social media marketing, display advertising, email and affiliate marketing, SEO and SEM, targeting and audience segmentation, Generative AI, machine learning and much more, ensuring a holistic learning experience.

Speaking on the partnership with MICA, Rana Barua, president, The Advertising Club said, “The landscape of the MarTech industry is constantly evolving. With this programme, we aim to provide a platform for freshers and experienced professionals, and empower them to upskill their knowledge, thereby becoming industry ready. We believe this collaboration will foster learning, transform careers, inspire creativity, and ultimately elevate standards within our industry.”

Mayank Kumar, Professor at MICA, further said, "At MICA, we unravel the intricate layers of Performance Marketing, offering a panoramic view of its evolution and strategies. Join our experts as they decode the dynamic marketing landscape, empowering your prowess in this ever-evolving field."

The performance marketing programme will commence in January 2024, starting with two live sessions each week conducted over Zoom.


First Published on Nov 28, 2023 5:09 PM

