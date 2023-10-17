The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard partner to launch Absolut Vodka & Sprite

The Coca‑Cola Company and Pernod Ricard announced a global relationship to debut Absolut Vodka & Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.

Absolut & Sprite will be made with Absolut, the international premium vodka, and Sprite, the lemon-lime sparkling soft drink. The pre-mixed cocktail will be available in versions with Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar, with the initial launch planned for select European countries in early 2024, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company,” said James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer of The Coca‑Cola Company. “We are expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, including products that use select brands from our core portfolio. We are excited about our new relationship with Pernod Ricard and look forward to the introduction of Absolut & Sprite.”

“This very promising and pioneering project brings together two leading companies who are committed to offering their consumers new experiences around premium products,” said Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard, a leader in the spirits and wine industry.

“Sprite is a wonderful pairing for Absolut, and I’m convinced that our joining forces will bring the whole alcohol RTD category to the next level,” Ricard said.