The Marcom Avenue bags PriyaGold's performance marketing mandate

The Marcom Avenue, a leading 360-degree marketing agency, is pleased to announce its latest achievement in securing the performance marketing mandate for the prestigious brand, PriyaGold. The collaboration aims to amplify PriyaGold's digital presence and engagement with its diverse customer base.

As part of this partnership, The Marcom Avenue will leverage its expertise in data-driven insights, creative content, and cutting-edge digital strategies to enhance PriyaGold's brand visibility and market reach. The agency will focus on driving measurable results, optimising customer acquisition, and increasing overall brand performance.

"The Marcom Avenue is thrilled to have been entrusted with the performance marketing mandate for Priya Gold. We are excited to work with a brand that is synonymous with quality and innovation in the food industry," said Ms Divanshi Gupta, Director at The Marcom Avenue. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results, and we look forward to helping PriyaGold achieve new heights in the digital landscape."

By partnering with The Marcom Avenue, the brand aims to strengthen its digital marketing efforts and maintain its position as a trusted choice among consumers.

Manas Agarwal, director, Priya Gold, stated, "Partnering with The Marcom Avenue would prove to be instrumental in leveraging our strengths, amplifying Priya Gold's narrative, and expanding our market reach to a remarkable audience. Their team has consistently demonstrated their expertise in the marketing field and has gone above and beyond to understand our unique requirements. Their efforts have played a significant role in positioning Priya Gold as a preferred choice for snacks and confectionery products. We are excited to continue this partnership and achieve new milestones together."