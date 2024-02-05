Timex partners with Ananya Pandey for its spring campaign ‘ Waste More Time’.

Global watchmaker Timex has launched its latest iteration of the ‘Waste More Time’ spring campaign partnering with Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Ananya Pandey.

The worldwide campaign urges people to shift from the hasty and fast-paced life and allocate their time to discover themselves and explore their true passion.

The upcoming campaign edition, releasing during the month of Valentine's, delves into the essence of love, depicting Ananya experiencing moments of joy while sharing affectionate words with her cherished green companions, her plants. "Waste More Time" offers a unique perspective, transforming ordinary moments into a whimsical journey from reality to a magical realm. Engaging in activities that ignite passion and joy isn't merely wasting time; it's embracing life to the fullest.

Talking about the campaign, Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, president and CEO, Timex Group said, “The Timex Waste More Time campaign champions the notion that spending time doing the things you love the most, is truly time well spent. The global response of this campaign has been very positive because it not only resonates across generations and continents, but its message has also become a way of life.”

Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Timex India, added, “The success of the Waste More Time campaign is attributed to all those consumers who believed in it. We’re happy to launch the spring edition where one will see an interesting and fun spin on the season of love, reiterating the importance of enjoying time at your pace. Ananya Panday brings her charm to the campaign with her appeal to a wide range of consumers.”