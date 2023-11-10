comScore

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced pivotal legislation to modernize broadcasting sector's regulatory framework

A National Broadcasting Policy, outlining the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, is seen as a critical step to guide the development and growth of the broadcasting sector, especially in the context of new and emerging technologies.

By  Storyboard18Nov 10, 2023 3:33 PM
This pivotal legislation modernizes our broadcasting sector's regulatory framework, replacing outdated Acts, Rules, and Guidelines with a unified, future-focused approach. (Image source: official website - anuragthakur.in)

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports took to X to announce the introduction of the draft for the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had previously stressed the importance of the National Broadcasting Policy in articulating a vision for a robust broadcasting sector that showcases India's cultural diversity, heritage, and supports the nation's transition to a digital and empowered economy. A National Broadcasting Policy, outlining the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, is seen as a critical step to guide the development and growth of the broadcasting sector, especially in the context of new and emerging technologies.

The I&B Minister said:

"Advancing the Honorable Prime Minister's vision for 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living,' we're proud to introduce the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill.

This pivotal legislation modernizes our broadcasting sector's regulatory framework, replacing outdated Acts, Rules, and Guidelines with a unified, future-focused approach.

It adapts to the dynamic world of OTT, Digital Media, DTH, IPTV, and more, promoting technological advancement and service evolution.

Key innovations include the establishment of 'Content Evaluation Committees' for robust self-regulation and the transformation of the Inter-Departmental Committee into a broader 'Broadcast Advisory Council,' fostering inclusive decision-making.

In line with our commitment to inclusivity, the bill specifically caters to the Divyangjan community with comprehensive accessibility guidelines.

Your feedback is invaluable. I invite all stakeholders to contribute their insights and help shape this landmark bill, a significant step towards a more efficient, inclusive, and forward-thinking broadcasting ecosystem."


First Published on Nov 10, 2023 3:24 PM

