What is the connection between Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty and 'Only Murders In The Building'?

n the final regional round for the West Zone of the Brand Blitz Quiz, quizmaster Sai Ganesh was joined by Roshan Abbas, a media professional, actor and partner - The Glitch.

An image of a makeup collection is shown to participants during one of the rounds of the quiz.

Ganesh’s question to the panellists was on Rare Beauty’s ‘Mabel Mora’ collection being a collaboration with which popular show. One of the panellists answered ‘Only Murders In The Building’. Ganesh went on to further reveal that American singer and actor Selena Gomez owned Rare Beauty, and the collection was named after her character.

Abbas shared a fun fact that the shooting took place in an actual building and not on any set. One of the panellists shared another fact stating that the music for the show was by an Indo-American music composer named Siddhartha Khosla.

Another panellist highlighted that the show made fans recreate the look using Rare Beauty makeup, which became a big trend.