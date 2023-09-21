comScore

Piyush Pandey to join Brand Blitz Quiz’s finale as chief panellist

Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz Show, attracted over 600 participants from 80 plus cities.

Sep 23, 2023
Brand Blitz Quiz’s grand finale will be aired on 22 September 2023. The episode will be live streamed on CNBC-TV18’s YouTube channel from 6:30 pm. (Image sourced via Ogilvy website)

Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India of Ogilvy, will be joining Storyboard18’s Brand Blitz Quiz’s grand finale on 22 September 2023. The episode will be live streamed on CNBC-TV18’s YouTube channel from 6:30 pm.

Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz Show, attracted over 600 participants from 80 plus cities. The participants were from different parts of India including Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur, Tezpur, Surat, Trichy, among top metros.

Here are the teams who have made it to the final round.

Bangy Bae-kens: Aditya Morarka & Purvabh Surana

Brandits: Shivram Vedula

The Sad Raccoon Company: Asmit Kumar & Anaamika S

Kanpur Kwiz Klub: Aditya Narayan Padhi & Arqam Patel

No Brainer: Rabi Sankar Saha & Raktim Nag

Quizzer Sans Buzzer: Shubham Lahoti & Sagar Agarwal

What's in a name???: Rajarshi Chanda & Meghashyam Shirodkar

Born Losers: Aniruddha Dutta & Francis Rodrigues

Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, our quiz master were joined by marquee panellists for all our rounds.

Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation, was a panellist for the National Prelims.

Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, Moonshot and Saksham Jadon, founder, Youngun were the co-panelists for the South Regional Final round.

Roshan Abbas, co-founder, Kommune India and Varun Duggirala, founder, Plot Device Entertainment joined for the West and North Regional Final rounds respectively.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay (aka The English Nut), former chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications and Tista Sen, CEO and CCO, Ladyfinger were the co-panelists for East Regional Final round.

Brand Blitz Quiz is presented by Cadbury Dairy Milk, and our style partner is Ajio.


First Published on Sep 21, 2023

