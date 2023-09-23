comScore

Watch Listen

Brand Blitz Quiz: And the winners are...

Rabi Sankar Saha and Raktim Nag from Kolkata won the first edition of Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz Show by Storyboard18.

By  Storyboard18Sep 23, 2023 8:12 AM
Brand Blitz Quiz: And the winners are...
We had one and only Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India of Ogilvy, as the chief panellist of our grand finale. Pandey shared unheard stories and fun-facts of India's most loved ad campaigns, creative minds, and brands.

After five weeks of intense quizzing, Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz Show by Storyboard18 has come to an end. Rabi Sankar Saha and Raktim Nag (Team No Brainer) from Kolkata won the first edition of our quiz. Aniruddha Dutta and Francis Rodrigues (Team: Born Losers) from Mumbai came second. Aditya Morarka and Purvabh Surana (Team Bangy Bae-kens) from Bengaluru stood at third place.

We had one and only Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India of Ogilvy, as the chief panellist of our grand finale. Pandey shared unheard stories and fun-facts of India's most loved ad campaigns, creative minds, and brands.

Watch the full episode here.

Brand Blitz Quiz attracted over 600 participants from 80 plus cities. The participants were from different parts of India including Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur, Tezpur, Surat, Trichy, among top metros. Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, our quiz master was joined by marquee panellists for all our rounds.

Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation, was a panellist for the National Prelims.

Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, Moonshot and Saksham Jadon, founder, Youngun were the co-panelists for the South Regional Final round.

Roshan Abbas, co-founder, Kommune India and Varun Duggirala, founder, Plot Device Entertainment joined for the West and North Regional Final rounds respectively.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay (aka The English Nut), former chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications and Tista Sen, CEO and CCO, Ladyfinger were the co-panelists for the East Regional Final round.

Brand Blitz Quiz was presented by Cadbury Dairy Milk, and our style partner is Ajio.


Tags
First Published on Sep 23, 2023 8:09 AM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Piyush Pandey to join Brand Blitz Quiz’s finale as chief panellist

Piyush Pandey to join Brand Blitz Quiz’s finale as chief panellist

Quantum Brief

Things you may not know about Madhu Sapre, Milind Soman and their controversial Tuff Shoes ad

Things you may not know about Madhu Sapre, Milind Soman and their controversial Tuff Shoes ad

Quantum Brief

Fun-facts about Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath and ‘The OG’ CRED ad

Fun-facts about Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath and ‘The OG’ CRED ad

Watch Listen

Brand Blitz Quiz: Watch the regional finals (South) ft. Devaiah Bopanna & Saksham Jadon

Brand Blitz Quiz: Watch the regional finals (South) ft. Devaiah Bopanna & Saksham Jadon

Brand Makers

Every viewer on JioCinema will be able to watch matches for free: Anil Jayaraj

Every viewer on JioCinema will be able to watch matches for free: Anil Jayaraj

Watch Listen

Large global brands are eyeing a piece of the Indian pie: George Plammoottil

Large global brands are eyeing a piece of the Indian pie: George Plammoottil

Watch Listen

Brand Blitz Quiz: What you should know about iconic brands

Brand Blitz Quiz: What you should know about iconic brands