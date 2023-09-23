Brand Blitz Quiz: And the winners are...

After five weeks of intense quizzing, Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz Show by Storyboard18 has come to an end. Rabi Sankar Saha and Raktim Nag (Team No Brainer) from Kolkata won the first edition of our quiz. Aniruddha Dutta and Francis Rodrigues (Team: Born Losers) from Mumbai came second. Aditya Morarka and Purvabh Surana (Team Bangy Bae-kens) from Bengaluru stood at third place.

We had one and only Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India of Ogilvy, as the chief panellist of our grand finale. Pandey shared unheard stories and fun-facts of India's most loved ad campaigns, creative minds, and brands.

Watch the full episode here.

Brand Blitz Quiz attracted over 600 participants from 80 plus cities. The participants were from different parts of India including Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur, Tezpur, Surat, Trichy, among top metros. Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, our quiz master was joined by marquee panellists for all our rounds.

Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation, was a panellist for the National Prelims.

Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, Moonshot and Saksham Jadon, founder, Youngun were the co-panelists for the South Regional Final round.

Roshan Abbas, co-founder, Kommune India and Varun Duggirala, founder, Plot Device Entertainment joined for the West and North Regional Final rounds respectively.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay (aka The English Nut), former chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications and Tista Sen, CEO and CCO, Ladyfinger were the co-panelists for the East Regional Final round.