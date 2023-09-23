Fun facts about SRK, Jawan, and Rani Mukherjee's ice cream

In the final regional round for the West Zone of the Brand Blitz Quiz, quizmaster Sai Ganesh was joined by Roshan Abbas, a media professional, actor and partner - The Glitch.

An image of Shah Rukh Khan's movie's posters Jawan and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa were shown to participants.

Ganesh posed a question to the panellists, “Which brand did SRK endorse in Jawan, that made a return after two decades since Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa?” It was Yezdi motorbike (from Mysore) that was featured in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan, who played a dual role in Jawan, one of which was Vikram Rathore. He is seen riding a Yezdi bike along with the older Army generals trying to keep his son Azad and the girls squad out of harms way.

One of the panellists shared that in Khan’s debut film, Deewana, his entry happens on a bike.

Moreover, one of the first ads that featured Khan along with his wife Gauri was a Cinthol ad in the 1990s when a couple endorsing a brand was considered uncommon at that time.

Another fun fact by a participant revealed that a lot of out-of-movie branding for Jawan was done by a company named Annie’s Media.