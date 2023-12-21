White Rivers Media wins 25+ business accounts in 2023’s Q4

The last quarter of 2023 saw White Rivers Media do campaigns for Frooti, Dettol, Tata NourishCo, Astral, Crunchyroll India, boAt, Pass Pass Pulse, Chingles, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Zoomcar, Radico Khaitan amongst others.

This year also saw White Rivers Media launch WRM Digital Studios, an agile digital-first production arm. The studio brought to life Astral Foundation’s initiative to support Rajasthan’s eco-feminist Piplantri village, a drought-proof oasis that celebrates the birth of its daughters by planting saplings.

Another original production, the #DettolProtectsTomorrow digital film, encouraged the nurturing of childhood curiosity and learning, empowering today's parents to let their children explore without fear of germs, with the protection of Dettol.

Swiggy Dineout captured hearts in the cluttered Indian festive season with the #TogetherWaliDiwali film. Reliance Jewels adorned their new collections with films that rekindled India's love for traditional art. All were conceptualised and produced by WRM.

WRM in collaboration with the Curativity platform created from scratch the identity of ‘Say Never’, the brand-new caffeine-based energy drink from Tata NourishCo.

The agency is also entrusted with expanding Frooti's online presence, while tailoring a bespoke short-video content strategy for Zoomcar. In addition, the agency landed big hits in the AI and CGI arena with content envisioned and engineered for DS Group's Pulse Candy, Zee5 Global, and Universal Pictures India amongst many others.

WRM also carved an all-new niche in the localisation of international internet sensations for India. They brought the multicultural international dance group The Quick Style to the country on multiple occasions, with their most viral piece of content coming from the boAt collaboration. The agency also collaborated with boAt to bring global YouTube superstar IShowSpeed to India, who thoroughly enjoyed getting caught up in World Cup fever.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of White Rivers Media, said “I want to thank all our clients who took creative leaps with us; it's with their trust that we've been able to apply our deep-rooted understanding of subcultures to avant-garde mediums for new-age audiences. Our ethos to ‘Be the Most’ to build on being the best has been a testimony of how rewarding this year has been for us. We are grateful and geared up for 2024.”