Emami boosts ad spends to Rs 188.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as profit rises 11%

Skincare brand Emami Ltd has registered an increase in profit and its advertisement expenditure in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on 31 March 2025.

Emami’s Q4 profit stood at Rs 162 crore in FY25--an increase of 11% year-on-year. In the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024, Emami had clocked a profit of Rs 146.75 crore.

Despite the tepid urban mass demand, the company's core domestic business delivered double-digit growth of 11%, coupled with a healthy volume growth of around 7%, led by key brands such as Navratna, Dermicool, BoroPlus, and the Healthcare range.

Emami’s ad and sales promotion expenses also surged to Rs 188.8 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 180.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

The personal care and healthcare company’s overall profit in fiscal 2025 marginally shot up, surged to Rs 802.74 crore compared to Rs 790.83 crore in FY24.

Whereas, the company's ad and promotional expenditure increased from Rs 652.20 crore in FY24 to Rs 694.02 crore in FY25.

The revenue from the operation of the company surged to Rs 963.05 crore, up 8.08% year-on-year in Q4. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of the company jumped by 4% to Rs 219 crore in the same period.

The makers of brands like BoroPlus, Navratna, Zandu, Kesh King, Fair and Handsome, Emami is navigating short-term macro uncertainties through portfolio premiumization, innovation acceleration, enhanced channel productivity, and strategic international expansion.

“Going forward, we’re focused on strengthening our core brands and unlocking new growth through brand extensions, premium offerings, and sharper channel strategies,” Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited, said.

Agarwal has expected a gradual pickup in consumption, supported by easing inflation, recent income tax benefits, and rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.